Thanks to supporters of Homewood’s Wreaths Across America campaign, which sponsored over 750 wreaths. Theses wreaths will be laid on Dec. 19 at Mount Olivet Cemetery to honor our nation’s veterans buried there. Of the sponsorships, $7,500 will go to the Wreaths organization and $3,500 to the Homewood Health Care unit. Residents, families, friends and businesses have made this possible. Many thanks to all.
Sue Chapin and Libby Fuss
Co-chairpersons
Homewood's Wreaths Across America campaign
