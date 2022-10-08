The Thurmont Lions Club (TLC) would like to express its sincere gratitude and appreciation to the Thurmont community, surrounding counties and all the travelers on U.S. 15 who stopped by the club’s sandwich booth and supported the pit sandwich sales this summer. The community’s dedication to the club over the past numerous years has been nothing short of amazing.
TLC saw record crowds this year. The club’s dedication to quality food and large portions has been a major reason for the sales. This year has been an astonishing, outstanding year. These successful events have supported the club in helping to sustain donations to sight-related and nonsight-related organizations within our community.
