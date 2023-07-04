Fourth of July Celebration
Sisters Priya Raval, 4, left, and Kaya Raval, 6, go on a ride during the Fourth of July celebration at Baker Park on Tuesday.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

Tuesday was Jason Ridpath's first Fourth of July without his late wife, Frances "Fancy" Reedy, but he said he was determined to keep the tradition going.

Jason Ridpath, 43, of Frederick, was setting up for a party — just like he and his family have done for the last seven or so years — behind the Edward P. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool in Baker Park for Frederick's annual Independence Day celebration. 

(1) comment

mrnatural1
mrnatural1

Nice photos Katina! [thumbup]

Report

