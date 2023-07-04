Tuesday was Jason Ridpath's first Fourth of July without his late wife, Frances "Fancy" Reedy, but he said he was determined to keep the tradition going.
Jason Ridpath, 43, of Frederick, was setting up for a party — just like he and his family have done for the last seven or so years — behind the Edward P. Thomas Memorial Swimming Pool in Baker Park for Frederick's annual Independence Day celebration.
The location, provides easy access to the pool and makes it easy to keep an eye on kids swimming, Ridpath said.
The location he secured for the family's party also had a view of the fireworks, Ridpath said.
Independence Day was his wife's favorite holiday, because she enjoyed fireworks and being outdoors, Ridpath said.
Reedy died in February due to pneumonia and sepsis, he said.
"I'm just trying to keep it going," Ridpath said. "We always did it... I don't want to say 'I'm not doing it this year because it don't feel right.' She wouldn't want that."
The family was among countless others who spent the day taking part in Tuesday's festivities.
Rafee Hammons, of Towson, said the Baker Park festivities have a "community feel," that reminds him of growing up in Pittsburgh.
Hammons was watching his wife, Alicia Hammons, and daughter, Nala Hammons on the Fantastic Flyer, a swing ride among a host of inflatable attractions.
"You want to create memories when they're young," Hammons said, adding that his daughter loves the rides.
Near the rides and the Baker Park bell tower organizers held a cornhole tournament — something new for the festival, according to Jennifer Martin, executive director of Celebrate Frederick, which puts on the event.
What started with Twenty-eight teams, the competitors battled it out over five rounds on the cornhole boards, according to Ali Imhoff, 34, of Frederick Social Sports, which hosted the tournament Tuesday with Key 103.
"I just call it the Fourth of July sport," Maureen Mstowski, 59, of Montgomery Village, said of cornhole.
Mstowski's family got into cornhole about seven years ago, she said, and play it every Fourth of July.
Her daughter, Jessica Mstowski and daughter-in-law, Kristen Brody, made it to the second round of tournament, Mstowski said.
Chris LeClair, 39, of Harper's Ferry, won the cornhole tournament, along with partner Justin Blank, LeClair said in a phone interview.
LeClair earned $125 in prize money after barely beating the other team, he said.
Another relative newcomer to the festivities were representatives from Frederick County's Boy Scouts of America.
They set up things like a monkey bridge — a rope bridge tied to wooden logs — to engage with kids and help recruit for Cub Scouts, said Greg Vaudreuil.
Boy Scouts had reached out asking to join the event, Martin said.
Nearby there was an activity that has long been a feature of the Fourth of July activities: a DIY PB&J table.
The DIY PB&J activity has been around for at least 20 years, Martin said.
Tee Rojas, 24, of Inwood, West Virginia, said she saw the event online and decided to attend after reading about all the activities planned.
She and her young daughter, Athena Rojas, worked on a sandwich with plans to add goldfish, raisins, marshmallows, and sprinkles, among others.
Marshmallows were her favorite because it reminded her of making s'mores, Athena Rojas said.
At the opening ceremony for the event, elected officials including Mayor Michael O'Connor and Maryland Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller addressed attendees.
"I am so grateful for the opportunities that have been given to me because I came here to this country as an immigrant," Miller said.
"Governor Wes Moore and I are trying to build a state, along with you, a state that is always, open to all," she said.
Nice photos Katina! [thumbup]
