Maryland Public Television will present the half-hour special “Rhea: A Life in Television” on MPT-HD at 8 p.m. May 18. The program offers an intimate look at Rhea Feikin, the recently retired “First Lady” of MPT. Feikin now serves as director of the MPT Foundation Inc.
Filmmaker John Waters chats with Feikin about her early days at WBAL-TV and her weather reports with the puppet J.P., and U.S. Senator Barbara Mikulski talks with her about growing up in Baltimore’s Hampden neighborhood and Baltimore Center State Executive Director Michael Ross talks with Feikin about her love for theater, among other interviews.
The show re-broadcasts at 5:30 p.m. May 23 and will be available at mpt.org/livestream and on the free MPT app.
