Founded by Timothy and Patricia O’Toole, the Roger and Golda Delauter Memorial Fund has been established with the Community Foundation of Frederick County and becomes one of its more than 750 component charitable funds.
Mr. and Mrs. O’Toole created this fund in memory of Patricia’s parents to support children in the Frederick County community, with preference to programs for early childhood literacy. Golda and Roger Delauter were members at Frederick Church of the Brethren, where Golda volunteered as a Sunday school teacher. Golda was a daycare provider when she retired at the age of 80. Her dedication to children and their love of learning motivated the O’Tooles to create the fund.
Since 1986, The Community Foundation of Frederick County has been connecting people who care with causes that matter. To learn more about the Community Foundation and how you can impact Frederick County for generations to come, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
