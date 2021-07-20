The Rotary Club of Carroll Creek is committed to supporting the pursuit of higher education and has awarded $8,000 in scholarship funding to deserving Frederick County high school seniors pursuing a degree at a college or university this fall.
With nearly $100,000 in funding requested, the need for funding for academic support is exceptionally high this year. The scholarships awarded by the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek will offset the high cost of attendance at universities, including: Vanderbilt University, Johns Hopkins University, the University of Maryland, the University of North Carolina, Towson University and Mount St. Mary’s University.
Scholars were selected for their academic excellence and commitment to the Rotary motto of “service above self.” Scholars are diverse in background and interests, and have chosen a broad range of majors including neuroscience, cognitive studies, business, bioengineering, biology, economics and acting.
The 2021 Rotary Club of Carroll Creek Scholars include: Schuler Bowers, Brunswick High School; Christopher Celarie, Frederick High School; Jacob Fox, Linganore High School; Taeeun Kim, Tuscarora High School; Savannah Morris, Catoctin High School; Wilson Seltzer, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School; Mia Venezia, Frederick High School; and Brooke Wunderler, Oakdale High School.
For more information on the Rotary Club of Carroll Creek, visit www.carrollcreekrotary.org.
