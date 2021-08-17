Frederick’s Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution (SAR) announce the winners of the annual middle school essay contest. The 2021 topic was to choose one of the first eight Constitutional Amendments (part of the Bill of Rights) and 1) give historic reasons leading to its being an important amendment and 2) describe how this amendment impacts American life today.
Students from five public and private schools participated. Two separate SAR committees selected and ranked the finalists. Prizes went to these students from St. Thomas More Academy: Lydia Lively, first; Mia Matthews, second; Phoebe Manalo, third; and Gavin Kosch, fifth. Teacher Benjamin Doubs supported their efforts. Fourth prize went to an anonymous Urbana Middle School student, whose teacher Megan Blakeslee encouraged participation. Essay coordinator John George has managed this contest since 1989.
