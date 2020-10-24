The winners in Middletown’s scarecrow contest have been announced:
Individual/Family category: First place, “Mr. Potato Head,” by the Daugherty, Gelman and Knox families; second, “Notorious R.B.G.,” by the Bennett and Carney-Wagner families; third, “S’more on a Stick,” by Gary Hill. Burgess’ Choice: “Mando,” by the Couch family.
Business/Organizations category: First place, “Totally Tiffany,” by Girl Scout Troop 37004; second, “Pete the Cat,” by MUMC; and third, “Handwashing Hannah,” by Lucy School. Burgess’ Choice: “Clara and Nutcracker Prince,” by Dee Buchanan.
Winners receive a gift card to downtown Middletown businesses.
