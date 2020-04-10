Due to the novel COVID-19 the Harps & Grossnickle Scholarships has extended the deadline for applicants to April 30. The board of directors of the Dr. J. Elmer Harp Medical Center announced that scholarships are available to students pursuing studies in the field of medicine.
This year, a total of $36,000 will be awarded to area scholars.
Since 2003, Dr. J. Elmer Harp Scholarships have assisted area students achieve their dream of a career in the medical field. Three scholarships of $9,000 each will be awarded through the Dr. J. Elmer Harp Family Memorial Scholarships.
Jane Harp created the scholarships to honor her father, a general practitioner in Middletown Valley for more than 50 years.
In 2008, William Browning established the Gloria M. Grossnickle Scholarship, which is in honor of a charter member of the board of directors of the Harp Medical Center.
One $9,000 scholarship will be awarded through the Gloria M. “Stretch” Grossnickle Scholarship Fund.
To qualify for consideration, applicants must be residents of the Middletown Valley geographic area, a graduating high school senior, a nontraditional student or be enrolled in a college or university and studying in the medical field.
For more information, go to harpmedicalcenter.org; email J.C. Gladhill at jcgladhill@yahoo.com; or write to: Scholarship Committee, Board of Directors of the Harp Medical Center, P.O. Box 856, Middletown, MD 21769.
