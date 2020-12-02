Students from 56 schools across the country have designed one-of-a-kind ornaments for the 2020 National Christmas Tree display on the Ellipse in President’s Park, Washington, D.C. The ornaments adorn 56 smaller trees that surround the National tree, each representing a U.S. state, territory and D.C. The ornament program is a collaboration of the National Park Service, the U.S. Department of Education and the National Park Foundation. The ornaments for Maryland’s tree were created by students at Hyattsville Middle School. For more information, visit www.thenationaltree.org.

