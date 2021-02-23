Kudos go out to seven Frederick County Public Schools music students named to various Maryland All State ensembles.
A rigorous audition process selects nearly 1,000 students from the 4,000 in Maryland secondary school music programs who audition for these ensembles.
Here are the FCPS students and the All State ensemble to which they were named (plus instrument):
Junior Orchestra (Grades 7-9): Shawn Chen, Urbana High School, violin; Elena Doyle, Brunswick High School, violin; and Ananya Nair, Urbana High School, violin.
Senior Orchestra (Grades 10-12): Irene Ki, Tuscarora High School, violin; and Esther Shue, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, viola.
Senior Band (Grades 10-12): Mylah Kittle, Walkersville High School, clarinet; and Amelia Jansen, Linganore High School, trumpet.
The Maryland Music Educators Association sponsors the annual All State Ensembles. MMEA’s mission is to provide professional development for music teachers and advance music education in Maryland schools.
For more information, visit MMEA’s website: https://www.mmea-maryland.org/2021-all-state-ensembles.
