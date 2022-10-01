The Green-walled Garden Club of Frederick held its Books in Bloom flower show Sept. 14 at the Holly Hills Country Club in Ijamsville.
The flower show displayed petite, tray for one, parallel and reflective floral arrangements; horticulture and specimen designs; and various planting compositions.
Participating members received blue ribbons (first place), red ribbons (second place), yellow ribbons (third place) and white ribbons (honorable mention). Also, National Garden Club special awards were given for the following: Recognition and Best-in-Show Award, Shelley Johnson; Top Exhibitor Horticultural Excellence Award, Julie Howell; Award of Merit, Peggy Conner and Laura Nisonger; Arboreal Award, Peggy Conner; Growers Choice Award, Jan West and Julie Howell; and Green-walled Garden Club Recognition Design and Horticulture Awards, Judy D’Agostino (Magnolia Award and Iris Award). A special exhibits artistic display was voted upon by viewers, and first place was given to Karen Kallmyer for a fascinator/jewelry combination. Runner-up went to Shelley Johnson for a wool felt table runner.
The Green-walled Garden Club of Frederick supports funding for Flowers Over Frederick and other civic beautification projects at locations such as Baker Park, Market Street and Schley Park. The club is also involved with adult horticultural therapy; Catoctin Furnace Historical Society’s community conservation; kitchen and pollinator gardens; community conservation; Frederick County Public Schools; Frederick candlelight house tours; youth garden therapy at Rock Creek School in Walkersville; and charitable giving within the community.
In addition, the Green-walled Garden Club has also received awards, recognition and grants as a member of the Federated Garden Clubs of Maryland Inc.; National Garden Clubs Inc., Atlantic Region; and Western Maryland, District V for civic and community service projects in Frederick County.
