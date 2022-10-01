Green-walled Garden Club

The Green-walled Garden Club members who participated in the Books in Bloom garden show are displaying their blue ribbons (first place), red ribbons (second place), yellow ribbons (third Place) and white ribbons (honorable mention). First row, from left: Mikki Stratmeyer, Leah Farmer, Nancy Foltyn, Sharon West, Janie Litterini, Starr Myklebust and Shelley Johnson. Second row, from left: Lois Loudermilk, Bonita Quashnick, Genecile Weston, Judy D’Agostino, Diane Derr, Diane Winters, Sandy Brown, Karen Kallmyer and Julie Howell. Back row, from left: Janice Murray, Pat Louison, Richelle Emerick, Jan West, Sandy LeMeussurier, Peggy Conner, Diana Baker and Laura Nisonger.

 Courtesy photo

The Green-walled Garden Club of Frederick held its Books in Bloom flower show Sept. 14 at the Holly Hills Country Club in Ijamsville.

The flower show displayed petite, tray for one, parallel and reflective floral arrangements; horticulture and specimen designs; and various planting compositions.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription