When a room full of people, gathered for Government Day in Frederick County, suddenly got news that two Frederick police officers had been shot, the Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel somehow knew what to do in that moment.
Rick Weldon, CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, recalls being at the session of Leadership Frederick County, a chamber educational program, on Feb. 10, 2022, when program members, including Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeff Eyler and Frederick Police Department chief Jason Lando, ran out of the room. Weldon checked social media and learned what had just happened.
“And then we heard the helicopter fly over,” Weldon said. “I could look out across the [room] and see these pale, wide-eyed faces,” he recalled during a phone interview in June.
Kershner Daniel, then senior pastor at the Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ in Frederick County before retiring in June, stood up and said, “Rick, is it appropriate to offer a word of prayer?”
Weldon said her prayer covered everyone involved in the shooting and said something to the effect of hoping the community would remain whole, and the prayer somewhat settled the room.
(The two FPD officers, Bryan Snyder and Kristen Kowalsky, were released from the hospital the same day.)
Without Kershner Daniel, the program likely would have ended at that moment, Weldon said.
“For that little soul — what is she, all of five foot two? — the bravery she exhibits in bringing the community together, I don’t know who is going to do that after she’s gone,” Weldon said.
A community activist
Stories like Weldon’s, of Kershner Daniel being there for the community and acting as a moral force, were recounted ahead of her June retirement after 40 years in ministry and 17 years at ERUCC.
Kershner Daniel was known for her relevant and poignant sermons, as well as her activism and service in community. That included the annual school supply drive in Frederick with the Religious Coalition, which brought supplies to 1,700 students in 2019, and her advocacy for LGBTQ rights and against gun violence.
In an interview ahead of her retirement, Kershner Daniel recalled twice replacing the rainbow banner at the top of the steps of ERUCC. A local business, Custom Imprints, saw a Facebook post about it being stolen and replaced it twice, Kershner Daniel said.
In May, Kershner Daniel said she saw middle-schoolers on a scavenger hunt, taking pictures with the church’s rainbow and pride banners and chatted with them.
“One of them said to me, ‘I didn’t know churches did this.’ That’s what I think is important: that people know there are a variety of voices from the faith community.”
As for her community work and activism, Kershner Daniel said it connects to her faith.
“What drives me is that I believe everybody ought to be able to live in peace and have a home and be able to go to school and have good medical care,” Kershner Daniel said. “And my faith tells me that we care about the neighbor. So if my neighbor is struggling, I have a responsibility to find out what is happening and I can how can I help.”
Kershner Daniel’s tenure was also marked by a $6 million renovation and reconstruction of the ERUCC building in downtown Frederick, which includes rooms for community meetings.
Kershner Daniel began as ERUCC senior pastor in Frederick in 2006, replacing the Rev. Fred Wenner.
While work had begun under Wenner, Kershner Daniel helped with an effort for a 2007 vote at the church that everyone was welcome. “We specifically named the LGBTQ+ community,” she said.
The United Church of Christ has ordained gay pastors since the ‘70s and recognized same-sex marriages in 2005, per the Human Rights Campaign. However, the national church, while focused on social justice issues, does not necessarily dictate individual church policy, Kershner Daniel said.
William Duncan, a congregation member who was a part of the selection committee that chose Kershner Daniel, recalled that she met a ERUCC to better connect with youth in the community. He remembers when she was visiting Frederick, and church volunteers were giving her a ride back to her hotel. A younger committee member, a “youth representative,” was in the van, and Kershner Daniel said, “Well, I’ll go back here with Steven,” he said, adding that he could see the instant comfort and connection she had with young people.
“I usually sit in the back anyway because I have short legs,” Kershner Daniel said.
The school supply drive
Likely the biggest thing Kershner Daniel was known for in Frederick County was the school supply drive, which she coordinated with the Religious Coalition from 2010 to 2021.
“Any time, you quickly learned, when Barbara was present on a project like this one... it was just this amazing peace. You knew everything was going to work out perfectly,” said Pam Miller, Community Agency School Services (CASS) coordinator with FCPS.
Kershner Daniel had an amazing ability to manage details and relationships and brought the event together each year “quietly and with strength, and she empowered people,” Miller said.
Miller became involved with the school supply drive when she was hired in 1994, when it was a more local affair. But it grew.
In, 2010, when Kershner Daniel was serving on the Religious Coalition board, it was on their meeting agenda multiple times that, after county budget cuts, the school supply drive was looking for a new coordinator, she said.
“And finally I said, ‘OK, how hard can it be? I’ll do it,” Kershner Daniel said.
Kershner Daniel was a “superhero” in khaki pants and tennis shoes, helping save the school supply drive with the phrase, ‘I can do that,’” per a speech Miller and and fellow CASS coordinator Kristen Spear previously wrote and adapted to commemorate Kershner Daniel’s retirement.
It is another example that seems to capture Kershner Daniel: She was always there, at the right moment.
Cathie Duncan, a ERUCC congregation member, was dealing with ovarian cancer, she said recently in a phone interview, and Kershner Daniel went to Mercy Hospital to visit her before her surgery and said a prayer with her. “That was one of the many times she was there,” Duncan said. “I know, when I walk into that sanctuary the following Sunday [after her retirement], my heart is going to ache.”
Kershner Daniel was there to watch his kids grow up, sometimes for dinners at their house, another congregation member, Marc Kline said. “It’s like losing a relative, honestly,” Kline said.
Dr. Syed Haque, an internist, who has served as a board member of the Islamic Society of Frederick (ISF), remembered Kershner Daniel being there for a demonstration after President Donald Trump issued a ban on travel from Muslim-majority countries in 2016. Kershner Daniel has also brought members of her church to the Masjid, or mosque.
“Barbara believes in unity among diverse groups that live in this county. She believes in diversity. She believes in religious freedom,” Haque said, noting dinners and study groups ISF had collaborated on with Kershner Daniel.
Kershner Daniel was also known for being there around the world.
Kline recalled a trip to Puerto Rico with members of ERUCC with skills in building to help with recovery after Hurricane Maria struck the island in 2017. Their original purpose for the 2018 trip was to wash roofs, but Kershner Daniel insisted to the Church of Christ groups in Puerto Rico they had more skills, Kline said. After Kershner Daniel’s persisted, they were connected with a woman who had been scammed for a roof replacement. From Tuesday to Friday, they built and put on a new corrugated roof, with Kershner Daniel cheering them on.
ERUCC and Kershner Daniel also organized two relationships with churches in Germany.
Her impact was felt every week on Sunday, too.
“Everyone would come away feeling like, ‘Oh, she wrote that for me. She was talking to me,’” after her sermons, said Tyler York, office administrator at ERUCC.
Kershner Daniel referenced the story of the prophet Jeremiah, who God asked to preach. “God says, ‘Don’t say you’re only a youth. I’m gonna give you the words you need to speak.’”
That spoke to something she had felt when she found copies of her dad’s old sermons in a filing cabinet after he died in 2022 and began reading them in 2023. He had been a pastor-administrator at a retirement community.
“Both of us have been preaching a common theme forever and ever, which is God has given you gifts, you’ve been blessed by those gifts, and others will be blessed by those gifts, so use them,” Kershner Daniel said.
Knowing it was time to go
Kershner Daniel’s 40 years in ministry and growing up with a dad in the church has been heavily dictated by its schedule, so she’s taking time off after retirement to travel, including seeing her kids in Baltimore and Pittsburgh. She also wanted to retire to spend more time with family, she said.
“I am going to travel through the end of the year and not make any commitments, mostly because I’ve had the same schedule for 40 years, and I’ve got to break it.”
Otherwise, when August comes, she’s going to start thinking about the youth group schedule ... and then Advent ... and then Easter, she said.
“And then we’ll see where God is leading me.”
Travel also sparked the realization that it was time to retire. She was walking on the Camino de Santiago, a religious pilgrimage route in Europe, on the French route in September 2022 with a group from ERUCC, and somewhere in Spain, she knew.
“It became pretty clear,” she said. “It’s just in my heart. I just know it’s a good [time], the church is in a good place,” with coming out of COVID-19 pandemic and with the new building, she said.
Kershner Daniel recalled how the church pulled through COVID, live-streaming services and bringing each other the Sunday bulletins worship packets, dividing up in neighborhoods to deliver to everyone’s houses.
But it took its toll.
“COVID was pretty tough,” she said.
At a recent seminary reunion, a few of her former classmates also said they were retiring earlier than expected, with the common factor being COVID.
COVID, meanwhile, made it harder to bring back volunteers to lay leadership roles. But since she announced her retirement, people have been stepping up, she said.
“Every moment with you is like a masterclass,” York said, speaking to Kershner Daniel before her retirement earlier this summer. “I’m soaking up every minute, every chance I get,” he added.
Kershner Daniel was celebrated in retirement festivities in early June, which were “really fun,” she said.
She said she might start a podcast based on her dad’s old sermons, but for once, she’s not making too many more plans about what to do next.
On her Facebook page, Kershner Daniel posted a photo of a tote she saw at a bookstore that says, “Eat. Sleep. Beach. Read.”
“All well deserved!” someone commented.
We asked community members and people close to Barbara Kershner Daniel to speculate on what her second act could or would be “I see her organizing youth travel.” — Marc Kline “I want her to be a professor of theology. I think she would be a great. She has great knowledge of her religion. I think she has also great knowledge of other religions as well.” — David Haque “That she continues to follow the light that shines brightly within her and that everything she does will honor that light. I don’t know if I see a specific thing for her. I hope she does things that continue to nourish her and her spirit and her soul.” — Pamela Miller “Barbara loves arranging the travel for all of our trips. She’d be an amazing travel agent.” — Tyler York “I see her more in a senior position within the United Church of Christ, on a national level.” — Cathie Duncan
(2) comments
A wonderful pastor, a wonderful person. An honor to have been able to listen to her sermons.
And yes, the community needs to know that there is a strong liberal, open and welcoming Christian voice in Frederick. ERUCC lives true Christian values of love.
Barbara is a leader among leaders.
