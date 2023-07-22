Barbara Kershner Daniels
The Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel recently retired after serving 17 years as pastor of Evangelical Reformed United Church of Christ on West Church Street in downtown Frederick. Behind Daniel is the rainbow banner at the church.

 Staff photo by Bill Green

When a room full of people, gathered for Government Day in Frederick County, suddenly got news that two Frederick police officers had been shot, the Rev. Barbara Kershner Daniel somehow knew what to do in that moment.

Rick Weldon, CEO of the Frederick County Chamber of Commerce, recalls being at the session of Leadership Frederick County, a chamber educational program, on Feb. 10, 2022, when program members, including Sheriff’s Office Captain Jeff Eyler and Frederick Police Department chief Jason Lando, ran out of the room. Weldon checked social media and learned what had just happened.

Did You Know?

We asked community members and people close to Barbara Kershner Daniel to speculate on what her second act could or would be

“I see her organizing youth travel.” — Marc Kline

“I want her to be a professor of theology. I think she would be a great. She has great knowledge of her religion. I think she has also great knowledge of other religions as well.” — David Haque

“That she continues to follow the light that shines brightly within her and that everything she does will honor that light. I don’t know if I see a specific thing for her. I hope she does things that continue to nourish her and her spirit and her soul.” — Pamela Miller

“Barbara loves arranging the travel for all of our trips. She'd be an amazing travel agent.” — Tyler York

“I see her more in a senior position within the United Church of Christ, on a national level.” — Cathie Duncan

(2) comments

sevenstones1000

A wonderful pastor, a wonderful person. An honor to have been able to listen to her sermons.

And yes, the community needs to know that there is a strong liberal, open and welcoming Christian voice in Frederick. ERUCC lives true Christian values of love.

Report Add Reply
md1980

Barbara is a leader among leaders.

Report Add Reply

