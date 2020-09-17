On Sept. 17, the fellow sheriffs of the Maryland Sheriff’s Association (MSA) presented Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins with a Life Saving Award for his actions earlier this year.
On Feb. 26, while waiting to testify in front of the Maryland State Senate’s Judiciary Committee at the Miller Senate Office Building in Annapolis, Sheriff Jenkins heard calls for assistance from the second floor. He immediately responded upstairs and located an individual who was unconscious and in medical distress lying on the floor. After a quick assessment, he initiated chest compressions while a physician arrived and provided artificial respirations. After several minutes of compressions, Sheriff Jenkins was relieved by a nearby State Trooper. EMS providers soon arrived and used an Automated Electronic Defibrillator (AED) and placed an automated CPR device on the patient for transport to the hospital.
Though it appeared at the time of transport the victim may not survive, news returned later that day that not only had the victim survived, but had regained consciousness and was on the road to recovery. As a result of those actions, the patient ultimately survived the cardiac event and was released from the hospital several days later.
Sheriff Troy Berry, Charles County Sheriff’s Office and incoming MSA president, and Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler, Harford County Sheriff’s Office and outgoing MSA president, presented the award to Sheriff Jenkins.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.