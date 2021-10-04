The Larry and Shirley Silbernagel Endowment Fund and the F. Lawrence Silbernagel Jr., Trustee’s Administrative Endowment Fund have been established with the Community Foundation of Frederick County and become two of its more than 740 component funds.
Founded through Mr. Silbernagel’s charitable remainder trust, the purpose of the Larry and Shirley Silbernagel Endowment Fund is to provide grants in support of Calvary United Methodist Church.
The F. Lawrence Silbernagel Jr., Trustee’s Administrative Endowment Fund was also founded through Mr. Silbernagel’s charitable remainder trust. Its purpose is to support the Community Foundation’s operating budget and initiatives.
Mr. Silbernagel served on the Community Foundation’s board of trustees and believed in giving back to his community through active involvement in numerous organizations. Thanks to his generosity, the two funds in his name will provide vital support to the Community Foundation and Calvary United Methodist Church.
For additional information about the Community Foundation, visit www.FrederickCountyGives.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.