Skanska has joined the Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll by making a charitable gift of $5,000 in support of the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign. The gift will help fund the renovation and expansion of the hospital’s Emergency Department, Intensive Care Unit, and Interventional Cardiology Services.
“Frederick Health is the only acute health care provider in the fastest growing county in the state of Maryland. Skanska is proud to support Frederick Health as they continue to grow and expand to meet the health care needs of the county that is home to many of the Skanska family of employees, clients, trade contractors and vendors,” said Skanska’s Vice President Gary Orton.
“It’s exciting to welcome new members like Skanska to the hospital’s donor family. Skanska recognizes the importance of having accessible, quality health care when and where it is needed. We thank them for the charitable support that enables us to better serve the people of Frederick County,” said Frederick Health President and CEO Tom Kleinhanzl.
The Frederick Health Corporate Honor Roll was established 30 years ago to provide financial support for Frederick Health’s strategic capital goals. The Corporate Honor Roll roster includes a diverse group of more than 90 local businesses, organizations, and foundations dedicated to positively impacting the health and well-being of those who live and work in Frederick County.
