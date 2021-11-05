Kirsten Snyder, of Jefferson, was named a Barry Goldwater Scholar. Nominations are submitted by individual academic institutions. This highly competitive national program received applications from over 5,000 top students in the sciences from across the country and recognizes outstanding students interested in a career in research in the natural sciences, engineering and math. A junior in the College of Charleston’s honors college in Charleston, South Carolina, Snyder is studying molecular biology and neuroscience, and intends to pursue a MD/PhD and perform clinical research in a hospital setting.
Snyder began her scientific research career with the U.S. Army Research Institute of Infectious Disease, serving under local Ph.D. scientist Dr. Jennifer Chua, and continues her undergraduate research at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. She spent the summer at MUSC studying organ transplant surgery and outcomes and continues her ongoing MUSC research in neuroscience questions relating to addiction. Outside of the lab, Snyder serves as a CofC EMT on the college's ambulance service, volunteers during school breaks with the Brunswick EMS, and is an officer in the CofC's chapter of Doctors Without Borders.
