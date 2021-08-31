Sergeant Lawrence Everhart Chapter Sons of the American Revolution Past President Ronald Harbaugh and Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald A. Deering recently presented the Sons of the American Revolution Law Enforcement award and medal to three honorees from local law enforcement agencies. Candidates were nominated by their respective command staffs.
Deputy First Class Amber Owens, Frederick County Sheriff’s Department: Nomination is based on the fact that she is an extremely hard worker who is dedicated to the Sheriff’s Office and the people she serves via her position in Community Services.
DFC Owens, while injured and on light duty, assisted the sheriff’s call center after being assigned to a rotating shift to ensure 24-hour coverage, while still fulfilling her assignment as community services officer. All of this was taking place while being cleared to stay home.
Since April 2020, DFC Owens conducted 108 battery changes for Project Lifesaver clients (PLS). PLS provides a premier search and rescue program operated internationally by public safety agencies and is strategically designed for “at risk” individuals who are prone to the life-threatening behavior of wandering. PLS battery changes are normally completed by several volunteers at a time; however, DFC Owens jumped right in and completed the work by herself.
While the pandemic loomed at large, DFC Owens, while assisting other departments, still managed to perform her primary responsibilities. She coordinated calls with neighborhood watch groups and handled over 70 calls, ensuring the safety of those complainants.
DFC Owens has received recognition for her involvement in the Special Olympics and has received over $8,000 in grants for the Torch Run in Maryland. She has also been selected by her peers to represent the United States in the 2022 Special Olympics in Russia and will be completing a torch run through Russia culminating at the 2022 Winter Special Olympics.
OFC Tianna Doyle, Frederick Police Department, has become a viable asset to the recruiting efforts of the FPD. Most recently, OFC Doyle has been an integral part the agency’s mission to continue their entry-level police officer process, even though COVID-19 was in its infancy and was shutting down the ability to make contact with prospective new police officers.
OFC Doyle was very insightful and provided many suggestions to ensure the FPD continued in its mission to hire the best, most-qualified applicants.
Within days, the Personnel Unit was able to adopt a virtual process, which enabled the department to provide applicants with an online Power Point orientation. After reviewing the orientation, applicants were mailed a sealed envelope, which contained a written POST test.
Background investigators were then able to open Zoom meetings with applicants and proctor the written examination using a virtual platform. Those who passed the written examination took the physical agility test outdoors, in a setting that allowed for social distancing. To their knowledge, there were no other agencies in the area that were able to continue selection processes when COVID-19 initially took effect.
OFC Doyle’s experience and innovative thinking resulted in several of their current student officers being selected from the COVID-era testing process. Additionally, they adapted this process to better serve the military and out-of-state applicants, who were not always available to attend in person.
Another function of the Personnel Unit is to recruit and select strong lateral police candidates. OFC Doyle managed the lateral applicant pool for the past two years. Having done an exemplary job in making personal contact with every lateral candidate, she assisted with scheduling, which proved to be a critical factor for candidates considering multiple agencies.
Because of the hard work and leadership of OFC Doyle, the FPD had only one sworn vacancy.
OFC Doyle relishes the fact that she has the ability to directly affect the FPD agency and, more importantly, the community through innovative thinking, positive community and applicant interactions, and dedication to the mission of the FPD.
Officer First Class Nicole Fair joined the Thurmont Police Department in July 2016. She was a graduate of the Western Maryland Police Academy.
OFC Fair has always been eager to learn and help with any agency task. She is currently serving as a patrol officer and has accepted extra assignments.
When the agency was in need of a property/evidence technician, OFC Fair stepped up and has been assigned since April 2019.
OFC Fair also took an interest in juvenile delinquency and assisted their agency with the adoption of the Juvenile Diversion Program and served as the agency’s liaison with the State’s Attorney Office and Juvenile Services.
OFC Fair also serves as the agency’s gang coordinator. She tracks gang activity locally and monitors regional gang intelligence networks. OFC Fair has been trained as an instructor for the agency and has been certified by MPCTC as a training instructor.
During the past 18 months, OFC Fair became involved in some major investigations.
In September 2019, OFC Fair investigated a serious domestic assault, and she subsequently arrested and charged the suspect. Later, the female victim refused to testify. Regardless, through a well-documented investigation and support from the State’s Attorney Office and Heartly House, the suspect was convicted and received a lengthy prison term.
In November 2019, OFC Fair received a thank-you letter from a citizen whom she helped through a medical emergency. In December 2019, OFC Fair received a letter of acknowledgement from the chief of police for her assistance with a theft at Criswell Chevrolet. In March 2020, OFC Fair received commendatory recognition from the Chief of Police for her assistance with the robbery at the Verizon store.
OFC Fair has consistently demonstrated a desire to learn and an eagerness to enhance her career, and she serves the Thurmont Police Department in an exemplary manner.
Questions regarding SAR membership can be directed to the Sgt. Lawrence Everhart Chapter Registrar Ron Harbaugh at crh-cgh@comcast.net.
