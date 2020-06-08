The Burkittsville Ruritan Club will hold a soup and sandwich sale at the Burkittsville Ruritan Club, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville, on June 20. This is a pre-order, carry-out only fundraiser. Items for sale include bean soup for $6 per quart, country ham sandwiches for $3.50 each, and sliced country ham for $12 per pound. Pre-orders are due by June 13, and pick-up is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20. To place an order, call 301-371-7795.
Soup, sandwich pre-orders due by June 13
- For The Frederick News-Post
-
-
- 0
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
Real-time menu updates from the social media feeds of Frederick restaurants offering takeout and delivery. To add your business, call 301-662-1163. Browse at FrederickNewsPost.com/Marketplace/Curbside.
News-Post social
Keep the conversation about local news & events going by joining us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Recent updates from The News-Post and also from News-Post staff members are compiled below.
Our local business directory includes detailed information for featured businesses as well as customer reviews and direct links to related events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.