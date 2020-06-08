The Burkittsville Ruritan Club will hold a soup and sandwich sale at the Burkittsville Ruritan Club, 500 E. Main St., Burkittsville, on June 20. This is a pre-order, carry-out only fundraiser. Items for sale include bean soup for $6 per quart, country ham sandwiches for $3.50 each, and sliced country ham for $12 per pound. Pre-orders are due by June 13, and pick-up is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 20. To place an order, call 301-371-7795.

