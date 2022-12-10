HAGERSTOWN — Sterling Financial Management, Inc. started their second annual “Vote for your Favorite Nonprofit Contest” on Giving Tuesday, November 29. This contest will run for one week, ending on Tuesday, December 6. Sterling Financial Management invites their clients as well as members of the community to vote for their favorite nonprofit located in Hagerstown, Frederick, Waynesboro or Chambersburg using the link found on their website at www.sterlingfm.com. Sterling Financial Management will then select the nonprofit with the most votes to receive a $500 donation. The check will be presented to the winning nonprofit the week of Dec. 12.
“As part of our mission, we believe strongly in giving back to the communities in which our clients and staff live,” said Dave Neterer, founder and president of Sterling Financial Management. “There are so many worthwhile causes in the area that we want to help as much as we can. We thought this would be a fun way to get the community involved in helping us give back!”
