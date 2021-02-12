Students all across Frederick County are invited to sign up to participate in Seed to Roots Youth Arts Performance program. Performers will sing, play instruments, share their poetry and dance as part of this virtual arts performance series. Students need to register to attend the 6 p.m. Feb. 12 to attend an informational meeting with their parents/guardian.
Participants will be able to use the state of the Weinberg Center for the Arts for any performers who want to pre-record their performances and for a few live performances each day of the virtual event series. Most students will record their performances and those videos will be streamed live on YouTube and Facebook in between the live performances.
The virtual arts performance series will be Feb. 26 for elementary school level, Feb. 27 for middle school and Feb. 28 for high school.
Sign up to perform at https://bit.ly/3oFyo2D. For more information, email desiree.tucker@gmail.com or tarolyn.thrasher@gmail.com.
