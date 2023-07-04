Trooper 3
A Maryland State Police helicopter takes off after landing off of Boyers Mill Road while responding to a report of a teen found unresponsive in a pool.

 Staff photo by Katina Zentz

A teen was found unresponsive in a pool Tuesday afternoon in New Market, according to Sarah Campbell, spokesperson for Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services.

First responders were dispatched at 5:58 p.m. to the 6700 block of Woodridge Road, Campbell wrote in a text message.

