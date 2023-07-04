A teen was found unresponsive in a pool Tuesday afternoon in New Market, according to Sarah Campbell, spokesperson for Frederick County’s Division of Fire and Rescue Services.
First responders were dispatched at 5:58 p.m. to the 6700 block of Woodridge Road, Campbell wrote in a text message.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.