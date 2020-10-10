On Aug. 25 a tragic boat accident occurred in the South River near Turkey Point and my husband R. David Stup was killed while crabbing in his 16-foot Jon boat. The Maryland Natural Resource Police Special Operations Division personnel are to be highly commended and recognized for their care, concern and compassion, more than I could have ever imagined, shown to me following the accident. They also assisted me in returning my vehicle from the Turkey Point Marina and Yacht Club parking lot. These outstanding individuals are Sgt. Brian Miller, Cpl. Leonard and Sgt. Brohawn. In addition, I also want to thank the many personnel from the Anne Arundel Fire Department, Maryland State Police, Maryland Natural Resources Police and everyone else for all their efforts in recovering his body on Aug. 26. Remember we are all God’s children and every life matters.
Mary Alice Stup
Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.