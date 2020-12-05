The Middletown Lions Club would like to give Bob Brenenger, the proprietor of The Main Cup, an extra helping of thanks for their generous support of the Middletown Lions and the community. On Nov. 10, the Lions had a fundraiser that included dining in and carry out based on all day sales. Just by treating ourselves to lunch or dinner, the Lions received a check for $1207.46.
This fundraiser is one of many fundraisers that the Lions have completed to raise funds to help support their community initiatives like the Middletown Food Bank and People Helping People. During these difficult times it is important to continue supporting small businesses like The Main Cup who work hard to provide delicious meals whether dining in or taking carry out. If you would like to join the Lions and attend a meeting, please contact Nancy Keller-Bonde at 301-2715716.
Pam Riner and the Middletown Lions Club
