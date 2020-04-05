The Thurmont Lions Club would like to express our sincere gratitude and thank the Thurmont community, surrounding counties and all the travelers on Highway 15 who stopped by our sandwich booth for their support of the pit beef, pit ham, pit pork and pit turkey sandwich sales held this past summer. Your dedication to the club over the last numerous years have been nothing short of amazing.
We have had record crowds this past year for our six sandwich sales. The club’s dedication to quality food and large portions has been major contributions to the sales. This past year has been an astonishing, outstanding year with the club netting a profit of approximately $15,000.
By helping to make these events successful, you have supported the club in helping to sustain donations to sight-related organizations and organizations within our community. We are so fortunate and blessed to live in such a caring and compassionate community. In addition, we are fortunate that there is a deep understanding and commitment in helping the Thurmont Lions Club to give back so much in so many ways.
The Thurmont Lions Club celebrated their 90th anniversary in October. Over the years, you (the community) have helped us in providing eye glasses, doing preschool vision screening, giving to the Thurmont Food Bank, local schools, Thurmont Regional Library, Diabetes Awareness and many, many more local and vision-related organizations.
Again, a huge thank you to the community for your generous support and commitment to the Thurmont Lions Club. Also, a huge thank you to all the Lion members, without whom there would not be a sandwich sale. We have empowered volunteers “TO SERVE”.
The Thurmont Lions Club is a group of community-minded men and women who come together to enjoy each other’s company, hear interesting programs and raise funds for important local or vision-related activities. They meet at 6:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Mountain Gate Restaurant. For more information visit www.thurmontlionsclub.com or call 240-288-8748.
