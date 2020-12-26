On Dec. 12, Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Carroll Hospice had our Tree of Lights Ceremony and open house at the funeral home. We were very thankful and blessed to serve 215 families through the year. We want to thank every from the funeral home, Carroll Hospice, Carroll Hospital, assisted livings, hospitals, families and our community and surrounding communities, fire and police departments, and others for all their support and care through the year.
A special thanks to Ricky Warner-RKs Catering for their awesome refreshments throughout the day and to Sandi Hensley for helping to wrap the Christmas ornaments, and Laurie Wallace, from Carroll Hospice, and staff.
For those who missed the Tree of Lights, visit www.burrier-queen.com to view the families that the funeral home served throughout the year. A link for Carroll Hospice Season to Remember slide show can be found at https://tinyurl.com/yaofklbj.
Special thanks to all the families that were able to come on Saturday.
Todd A. Kellner
Burrier-Queen Funeral Home and Crematory, P.A.
Winfield
