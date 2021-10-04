The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office announces the promotion of three deputies to command positions within the FCSO, effective May 8.
“These individuals have certainly earned these promotions and have proved they are ready for this next step in their careers,” said FCSO Sheriff Chuck Jenkins. “I look forward to their leadership styles, ideas, and how they will positively impact the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office and our deputies for years to come.”
Scott Jewell, promoted to the rank of captain, is the new FCSO Administrative Services commander. This is an executive level position responsible for the overall leadership, administration and operational management of all FCSO administrative functions. He will manage fiscal services, personnel services, training, support services, and technology. Jewell, a police officer since 1984, joined the FCSO in 1989 as a lateral hire from the Frederick Police Department. He earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Edinboro University, in Edinboro, Pennsylvania. Jewell is also a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.
Dave Keefer, promoted to the rank of lieutenant, is the new FCSO Support Services commander. In this role, he will oversee the leadership and coordination of the daily activities within the records section, police information specialists, fingerprinting services, community services and fleet services. Keefer joined the FCSO in 2005 and served as a Courthouse Deputy, Patrol Deputy, PACE Unit, Narcotics Unit, Crime Scene Technician, Crisis Negotiator, Search Manager, and School Resource Officer Program sergeant. He is the recipient of multiple lifesaving and outstanding performance awards.
Josh McFarland, promoted to the rank of lieutenant, is the new FCSO Patrol Operations Administrative commander. This first-level management position is responsible for the assigned administrative duties within Patrol Operations. He will also still be responsible to respond to, assume command of, and provide direction at any incident scene when a Patrol Shift Commander is not available. McFarland joined the FCSO in June of 2002 and was a lateral hire from the Fruitland City Police Department. He was regionally recognized in 2007, 2008 as a police K-9 handler through the United States Police Canine Association and received a lifesaving award in 2019.
Additionally, Marc Destefano and Kevin Britt received promotions to the rank of sergeant. Stephani Bird, Michael Mathias, Nathan Rector and David Voland received promotions to the rank of corporal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.