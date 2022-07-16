Thirteen members of the Thurmont Lions club attended the Multiple District 22 Annual Convention, which took place April 22-24 in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
The convention’s event, including a Lions memorial service, numerous seminars, district luncheons, meetings, candidate’s hospitality rooms and election of incoming officers, were well attended. Past International Director Steven Sherer, of Ohio, was the guest speaker.
District Governor Charles L. Croft Jr. presented numerous awards to his cabinet members and throughout District 22-W. Lion Joyce Anthony was named to the District 22-W Honor Roll. This award recognizes Lions who have rendered outstanding service to their club and their community at the “grass roots” level over an extended period of time — people who exemplify the spirit of Lionism through their unselfish dedication and who are deserving of districtwide recognition for their efforts in support of Lionism.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.