Frederick Health said it has received $250,000 from Truist, through its charitable fund and foundation, for the ReEnvisioning Critical Care Campaign “to help fund the renovation and expansion of the hospital’s critical care service areas.”
The ReEnvisioning Critical Care project entails $46 million of construction on the hospital’s Seventh Street campus.
