Maryland Humanities awarded $99,498 in grants to 10 organizations based in in Maryland. The grantees span Baltimore City and six Maryland counties: Caroline County, Frederick County, Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, St. Mary’s County, and Talbot County.
The following organizations will receive major grant funding: African-American Resources Cultural Heritage Society (AARCH), Catoctin Furnace Historical Society, CHARM, Chesapeake Film Festival, Civic Works, Docs in Progress, Historic Sotterley, Joe’s Movement Emporium, Minary’s Dream Alliance, and Pride of Baltimore. Funding goes to nonprofit organizations that use the humanities (literature, philosophy, history, etc.) to inspire Marylanders to embrace lifelong learning, exchange ideas openly, and enrich their communities.
Projects funded in this most recent round of awards include virtual writing workshops for youth featuring Maryland authors; lectures and discussions at a film festival; and a conversation on race, slavery, and reparative action in the 21st Century.
Maryland Humanities’ Grants Program is undergoing a structural shift: the organization will announce details later this year. To learn more about our Grants Program, visit www.mdhumanities.org/grants.
