Recently, Dottie Engle, widow of the late Coach Ron Engle, joined two Middletown seniors who won the Ron Engle Scholarships for 2020 for lunch at Fratelli's. The students are Jacob Pryor, who will be attending Wilson College pursuing a degree in elementary education and, hopefully, playing baseball, and Cole Porter, who will be attending Frostburg State University pursuing a degree in exercise science and playing football. Both have shown interest in coaching younger students and modeling good sportsmanship, kindness and caring, encouraging all to do their best.
To be eligible for these scholarships, the applicants must be Middletown High School seniors pursing a degree in education or a career involving physical activity or sports-related health such as physical trainer. Coach Engle would have been proud of these young men.
Previous recipients were Haven Brandenburg and Rebecca Zeigler in 2018, both at Messiah College, and Kayla George at Messiah and Bailey Bateman at Coastal Carolina, recipients for 2019.
Ron Engle was a well-known coach who is credited with creating a winning tradition at MHS, not only in basketball, the sport he coached for nearly 50 years, but also an advocate for all sports when he was the athletic director. Middletown has accumulated countless championships, not only in basketball, but also in track, football. field hockey, boys and girls soccer and many winners in individual sports. In recognition for his contributions to the school and the community, the Middletown basketball court was named in his honor and a scholarship fund set up in his name which funds these scholarships.
Donations can still be made to Fordham Lee Poffenbarger Memorial Fund, memo/ Ron Engle, 6776 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, MD 21769. These scholarships are a lasting legacy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.