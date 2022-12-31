United Way of Frederick County is excited to announce its partnership with Key 103’s The Dina Carole Morning Show to help pay off school lunch debt from the 38 elementary schools in Frederick County. United Way is enlisting the public’s help to raise $5,000 to cover the debts accrued since the beginning of the school year and provide additional funding for debts accrued when students return after the holiday break.

The Dina Carole Morning Show, hosted by Dina Carole and Dani Gurrie, had the idea to give elementary school kids a clean slate going into winter break. The fundraising effort will pay off school lunch debt built up since August of this year. Fundraising is underway and will go through the middle of December. Checks will be delivered to the schools the week of December 19. The public can donate here: https://igfn.us/form/YIBWjA.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription