United Way of Frederick County is excited to announce its partnership with Key 103’s The Dina Carole Morning Show to help pay off school lunch debt from the 38 elementary schools in Frederick County. United Way is enlisting the public’s help to raise $5,000 to cover the debts accrued since the beginning of the school year and provide additional funding for debts accrued when students return after the holiday break.
The Dina Carole Morning Show, hosted by Dina Carole and Dani Gurrie, had the idea to give elementary school kids a clean slate going into winter break. The fundraising effort will pay off school lunch debt built up since August of this year. Fundraising is underway and will go through the middle of December. Checks will be delivered to the schools the week of December 19. The public can donate here: https://igfn.us/form/YIBWjA.
“We are excited to partner with The Dina Carole Morning Show to support our local elementary schools and their students this holiday season,” said Erin Lawson, manager of resource development. “We want to ensure the basic needs of our ALICE households are met and eliminating school lunch debt will help lift some of the financial burdens these families face.”
Funds raised beyond $5,000 will be directed to United Way’s Moving Forward United campaign to benefit Pathways to Financial Stability for ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) households. The Moving Forward United campaign launches two years after United Way’s United in Recovery campaign, which assisted ALICE families during the COVID-19 pandemic. These funds will provide ALICE families with the tools needed to move forward including budget coaching, credit counseling, income tax assistance, rides to critical needs including food access, health care appointments, and employment opportunities, and two matched savings programs to provide access to long-term growth and stability.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.