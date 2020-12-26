The U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, a nationally chartered Naval youth leadership program, is accepting new members at their unit located in Frederick. The SN Craig B. Wibberley “Pathfinders” Division accepts ages 10 to 17 years old to participate in leadership focused activities, and history and customs of the maritime industry.
Cadets are not recruited or obligated for the armed forces but are trained to be better citizens and leaders within their community. Training opportunities include aviation with sometimes licensing, medical with all types and sometimes including certifications, SEAL/Spec Ops for highly motivated and competitive cadets, culinary, STEM, Cyber Patriot, marksmanship, international exchange and many more.
The unit participates in local parades, community service events and activities giving the cadets a chance to be apart of the community and make a difference. The program also offers scholarships for senior cadets that apply, these tend to be highly competitive.
The unit is also accepting adult volunteers to help administrate the unit and provide support for cadet activities and goals. Adults must pass a background check and professional reference check but no other specific requirements are needed to join. Volunteers are not paid but are trained in their roles and responsibilities. Needs include support in social media and website management, supply and inventory, recruiting and retention goals as well as cadet supervision roles.
USNSCC is following local and program COVID guidelines and have a split opportunity for members to include virtual meetings or proper distance and protocol for in-person meeting opportunities.
Anyone interested in joining forces with USNSCC, whether a cadet or adult, can visit www.frederickpathfinders.org or www.seacadets.org for more information on joining.
