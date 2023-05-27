Whenever Taysty Treats is at a Linganore Winecellars festival, it always sells out, said owner Rontavia Briscoe, 40, of Frederick.
Why? "It's good, and it's alcohol infused," Briscoe said of her bakery's colorful treats, including boozy banana rum and chocolate sangria cupcakes, which she was selling Saturday at the vineyard's 2023 Caribbean Festival.
Briscoe was one of scores of vendors offering goods to visitors and attendees who traveled from miles away to hear music, drink wine, and shop on Saturday.
The event, which runs throughout this weekend, celebrates the island region's culture with Caribbean and reggae bands and foods like jerk chicken and fried rice — and, most importantly, the vibes.
The event has very "fun-loving energy," said Taylor Pierre, 24, who left Chambersburg, Pennsylvania at around 8 a.m. to make it and was attending the festival for the first time.
Kisha Coleman, of Prince George's County, said she's been going to the festival for least 10 years.
"It's like a ritual, every year," Coleman said.
The part she appreciates most is "being around a bunch of Black folks," Coleman said.
"It's always very friendly, even people that don't know each other," Coleman added. "I never hear about any fights, or people arguing out here. It's just always about fun."
Coleman and her friend, Lucia Smith, of Frederick, brought a wagon and cooler and hauled it into the event area, like many other attendees.
Chanel Manley, who is from Baltimore, said a favorite part of Linganore's festivals is eating at Zoe’s Vegan Delight, which sells things like vegan crab cakes and strawberry shortcakes.
"A few days before the festival starts, I start salivating, because I know I'm going to see Zoe's," Manley said.
Manley said she went vegan about six years ago after being diagnosed with fibromyalgia.
Zoheret Coats started the pop-up restaurant Zoe's Vegan Delights in 2013, inspired by growing up around her parents' vegan diet.
"I wanted to introduce people to good, vegan food I grew up eating," Coats said Saturday.
Over at a lawn area in front of a stage, visitors also could set up chairs and blankets to hear music from Saturday's lineup, which included DJ Sprang, Anthem Band, and Image Band.
Loughton “Sarge” Sargeant, the leader and keyboardist of the Caribbean group Image Band, said he has worked with the vineyard on festivals for over 30 years, and has often performed at them.
The band was slated to perform from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. Sargeant spoke ahead of his group's scheduled performance.
The event "reminds me of the word ... utopia," he said. "It's a place where love, peace, harmony, everyone gets along. ... It's just a beautiful event," Sargeant.
