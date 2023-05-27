Attendees at Caribbean Festival 2023
Charlene Fletcher, 38, a social worker and boutique owner of Bajan Divas with friend Tresca Thomas, 52, of Prince George's County.

 By Gabrielle Bienasz gbienasz@newspost.com

Whenever Taysty Treats is at a Linganore Winecellars festival, it always sells out, said owner Rontavia Briscoe, 40, of Frederick.

Why? "It's good, and it's alcohol infused," Briscoe said of her bakery's colorful treats, including boozy banana rum and chocolate sangria cupcakes, which she was selling Saturday at the vineyard's 2023 Caribbean Festival.

