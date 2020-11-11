Nathan Wyatt, a 16-year-old sophomore at Oakdale High School and a member of Life Scout Troop 628, has worked on his Eagle Scout project for nearly a year. He designed and organized all aspects of the fun run 2.2 for our Veterans (https://www2.2fourourveterans.com/home) to raise funds and celebrate the opening of the new Frederick Veterans Center to open off Monocacy Boulevard.
All proceeds from the race will be donated to Platoon 22 (https://platoon22.org). Originally planned as a in-person race, due to COVID-19, Wyatt had to quickly adjust to offer the race virtually. To date, he has raised $3,765 for this cause.
The race takes place Nov. 14. Those registered may run the race any time, any place and are asked to post photos to the 2.2 for our Veterans’ Facebook page (#22forourveteransevent).
Wyatt plans to present a check to Danny Farrar, CEO and founder of Platoon 22, on Nov. 15 or soon thereafter.
To register for the race or make a donation, visit www.2.2forourveterans.com.
