The annual Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s Awards Ceremony was held June 7 at Walkersville Volunteer Fire Co. Social Hall.
The recipients are:
The Louise Lenhart Auxiliary Encouragement Award was presented to Susan Hoffman, of Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Co.’s Auxiliary. She totally embraced the Auxiliary’s mission of providing support for the company through fundraising and community events. She has served as president, treasurer and assistant secretary as well as chairing several committees.
Michael Gladhill, of Middletown Volunteer Fire Co.’s Auxiliary, earned the Cietta Abrecht Auxiliary Member of the Year for 2020. He has served as an Auxiliary director since 2016, as well as serving on the Auxiliary’s committees. His innovative ideas helped the Auxiliary continue fundraising through the pandemic.
Scott Stanley, of Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, was the recipient of the Winona “Winnie” Crum Rookie of the Year. Stanley is not your typical rookie. He is the father of two teenagers and a major in the U.S. Army. He completed the EMT training, and he spends time at the station to learn from the career staff how to perfect the protocols and procedures he has learned. He has been a reliable participant in the department’s fundraising events throughout the pandemic.
The Charles “Mutt” Dexter Jr. Apprentice of the Year is given to a member who is under the age of 18. Aahana Kothandaraman, of Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, is this year’s recipient. Aahana joined with a strong desire to help her community. Her compassion, her eagerness to learn about you, the ability to bring out the best in the young members are her greatest attributes. The pandemic did not stop her from helping with the few fundraising events.
The Everett W. Gaver Department/Church/Community Service Award was presented to Myrtle Sturtz, of Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. and Auxiliary. When the call goes out for help needed, she responds quickly and often whether it is an auxiliary activity or a fire company activity. She has been a 4H volunteer for over 40 years. She is a member of the Church of the Brethren in Frederick where she serves as an usher and works the church’s outreach programs and events.
Christine Smith, of Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department, earned the Robert L. Renner Departmental Service Award for her nearly 30 years of dedicated volunteer service responding to emergencies, working fundraising events and attending to administrative duties. As LOSAP chairperson, she responded to the challenges the pandemic caused. She is chairperson of the banquet committee and the Breakfast with Santa. 2020 was a slow year with the cancellations caused by COVID-19, but Smith was there, doing whatever was needed whether a community event or a fundraising event.
The Mumma Outstanding Service Award was presented to Craig Hovermale for his dedicated service to Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. and his community. He has held line positions as well as administrative positions. His skills as an electrician saved the company money by repairing and maintaining the buildings and equipment. He participates in the fundraising activities and community activities.
The Milliard M. “Mick” Mastrino instructor/Safety Award was presented to David Eaves, of New Market District Volunteer Fire Co. He has devoted many hours to reorganize and work with the Frederick County Dive Team. He has taught members of the dive team who know very little up to and including rescue divers. He works countless weekends with the dive team to better their skills and improve the team as a whole.
Firefighters and EMTs need to continually train to learn new skills and refresh seldom used skills to maintain proficiency through participation in formal training as a station. The Fire/Rescue Department Training Award was earned in 2019 by the following companies: 1st Place, New Market District Volunteer Fire Co; 2nd Place, United Steam Fire Engine Co.; and 3rd Place Graceham Volunteer Fire Co.
Amanda Kate Lott ,of Graceham Volunteer Fire Co., is the recipient of the Dr. James Marrone EMS Member of the Year. Capt. Lott guided the EMTs and first responders of her company through the protocol changes required by COVID-19. She instituted new procedures so ambulance supplies were current, and equipment was in working order. In 2020, under Capt. Lott’s guidance, another was brought into state standards so it could be certified as a Basic Life Support unit. She was the top EMS responder for her company with 98 calls.
The EMS Medal of Valor was presented to Jay Betts, of New Market District Volunteer Fire Co. When Betts heard the call that an 86-year-old woman had fallen, and she was across the street from him, he did not hesitate to go to help his neighbor. He and his wife had isolated themselves in their home when COVID-19 precautions were announced. Their groceries and any other supplies they needed were delivered. They both had health issues that included diabetes, and decided to isolate themselves to stay safe. He could have gotten COVID but, that did not stop him from helping his neighbor. Unfortunately, he was hospitalized with COVD-19 that he was exposed to on that call.
The Firefighter of the Year was awarded to Ethan McClure, of Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co. McClure enthusiastically took formal classes completing Gear Up, HAZMAT and Firefighter 1. He was excited to participate in calls for fires, traffic accidents and any other emergencies. The older firefighters appreciate his help on the fire scene. He participated in fundraising events and work details. He can be counted on to lend a helping hand no matter where he is needed.
Firefighter Medal of Valor was presented to Clifton Kraft, of New Market District Fire Co. In 2019 a call went out for a possible drowning. Upon his arrival he found a boat nearby and went to the location in the water. Kraft dove 6 to 8 times in 20 feet of water attempting to recover the victim. Once the victim was located, he was bringing him to the surface when he lost his grip. He remained in the water and was able to show the dive team exactly where the victim was. He went diving for the victim without any backup and due regard for his own personal safety.
Michael Donaldson, of Middletown Volunteer Fire Co., was presented the Michael Wilcom Officer of the Year Award. Donaldson was appointed Engine Sergeant in 2020. He is enthusiastic, hardworking and constantly wants to learn to become a leader. He has successfully completed Firefighter and EMT courses. He has been a real asset to the Chief by taking over several administrative duties. He has held the second place responder for three years. He serves many hours as Station Standby. Donaldson also participates in fundraising activities for the company.
Larrie R. Welsh has earned the Bruce L. Reeder Sr. “Golden” Service Award for his service in helping organize Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department in 1964. He has served his company and the FCVFRA with distinction. During his service as president of FCVFRA, he helped establish an excellent rapport with the Board of County Commissioners. As co-chair of the original LOSAP committee, he worked tirelessly with the Frederick County Board of Commissioners and the Delegation in Annapolis. He worked as an advocate for all volunteers at both the county and state levels. Welsh worked with Commissioner Reeder to ensure the ability of volunteer companies to hold raffles and gaming. He even took on the sheriff at that time to help preserve the funding stream of our departments. Welsh was an active operational member for many years. As president of Libertytown VFD, he helped to build fundraising and membership participation to assure the financial future of the department.
Paul Delbert Stull, a member of Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department, exemplifies the true meaning of the Heart of the Volunteer Award. A member since 1973, has served as a line officer and on the board of directors. He has consistently been one of the top responders. He participates in fundraising activities and community events for the department. In recent years, Stull has had health issues, but he continues to help with the fundraising events, and gives his time and knowledge in order to help the department. The members of Lewistown respect and admire Stull for his unwavering devotion and dedication to the fire department and his community.
The inductees to the Frederick County Volunteer Fire and Rescue Association’s Hall of Fame are dedicated volunteers who have served their company or auxiliary in an operational or administrative capacity for many years. Many are continuing to volunteer for the betterment of their company. Each inductee has distinguished himself or herself in the form of leadership or creative participation that significantly impacts/advances the fire and rescue service or auxiliary. Inductees for 2020 are Charlotte Barnhouse, of Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Co.; Auxiliary David Beaulieu, of Middletown Volunteer Fire Co. (posthumously); Debra Ferrell, of Brunswick Volunteer Ambulance and Rescue Co. Auxiliary; Richard S. Keyser Sr., of Middletown Volunteer Fire Co.; Michael R. Naill, of Libertytown Volunteer Fire Department; Martha Norwood, of Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co. and the Auxiliary; Louis Powell, of Graceham Volunteer Fire Co.; Jim Rice, of Rocky Ridge Volunteer Fire Co.; Gerald Wayne Stull, of Lewistown District Volunteer Fire Department; and Ronald “Bull” Witt, of Urbana Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department.
