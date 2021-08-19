WHS Alumni Association scholarship recipients

Pictured are the recipients of scholarships awarded by the Walkersville High School Alumni Association: Shelby Ott, Maggie Molnar, Avery Kops, Tara Eyler, Sean Flegel, Jacob Montgomery, Zachary Crum, with Chad Weddle and Sandy Zimmerman, officers of Walkersville High School Alumni. Those not available were: Daniel Mildenstein, Katherine Driscoll, Devon Brunner, Abigail Peterson, Elizabeth Grace Miller. Shelby Ott was the recipient of the Josephine Gilbert scholarship, which was presented to her by Tom Gilbert. Josephine Gilbert was a longtime English teacher at WHS.

 Courtesy photo

The Walkersville High School Alumni Association awarded scholarships to Class of 2021 graduating seniors. Twelve scholarships, more than $15,000, were awarded to 2021 graduating seniors during a virtual ceremony at the WHS senior awards ceremony. Applicants submitted applications and essays requesting consideration for scholarships. All scholarships were funded by donations from WHS Alumni. The annual WHS meeting and dinner is scheduled for Oct. 23. As in former years, the 2021 scholarship awardees will be invited, or family members can represent them to be recognized with all WHS alumni.

Twelve recipients were as follows:

Devon Brunner was awarded a scholarship dedicated to a graduate pursuing a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematic) degree. The scholarship was sponsored by WHS Alumni Class of 1971.

Zachary Crum was awarded a WHS Continuation scholarship. It was dedicated to someone who had received a WHS scholarship previously and will be continuing in college.

Katherine Driscoll was awarded a WHS general scholarship for a graduate pursuing a teaching degree.

Tara Eyler was awarded the WHS Intergenerational scholarship. Tara had many family members, including her parents, grandmother  and many other family members who graduated from WHS.

Sean Flegel and Abigail Peterson were each awarded a scholarship in memory of Tommy Dorsey, WHS Alumni Class of 1961.

Avery Kops, was awarded a scholarship sponsored by WHS Alumni Class of 1971. The scholarship was dedicated for a graduate pursuing a nursing or medical field degree.

Daniel Mildenstein was awarded a WHS general scholarship for a graduate attending Frederick Community College.

Elizabeth Grace Miller was awarded a scholarship, sponsored in memory of Warren Main, Class of 1964.

Maggie Molnar and Jacob Montgomery were each awarded a William Talley memorial scholarship dedicated to a student who excelled in sports. William Talley was a physical education teacher at WHS for many years.

Shelby Ott, was awarded a scholarship in memory of Josephine Gilbert, an English teacher for many years at WHS.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Already a member?

Login Now
Click Here!

Currently a News-Post subscriber?

Activate your membership at no additional charge.
Click Here!

Need more information?

Learn about the benefits of membership.
Click Here!

Ready to join?

Choose the membership plan that fits your needs.
Click Here!