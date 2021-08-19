The Walkersville High School Alumni Association awarded scholarships to Class of 2021 graduating seniors. Twelve scholarships, more than $15,000, were awarded to 2021 graduating seniors during a virtual ceremony at the WHS senior awards ceremony. Applicants submitted applications and essays requesting consideration for scholarships. All scholarships were funded by donations from WHS Alumni. The annual WHS meeting and dinner is scheduled for Oct. 23. As in former years, the 2021 scholarship awardees will be invited, or family members can represent them to be recognized with all WHS alumni.
Twelve recipients were as follows:
Devon Brunner was awarded a scholarship dedicated to a graduate pursuing a STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematic) degree. The scholarship was sponsored by WHS Alumni Class of 1971.
Zachary Crum was awarded a WHS Continuation scholarship. It was dedicated to someone who had received a WHS scholarship previously and will be continuing in college.
Katherine Driscoll was awarded a WHS general scholarship for a graduate pursuing a teaching degree.
Tara Eyler was awarded the WHS Intergenerational scholarship. Tara had many family members, including her parents, grandmother and many other family members who graduated from WHS.
Sean Flegel and Abigail Peterson were each awarded a scholarship in memory of Tommy Dorsey, WHS Alumni Class of 1961.
Avery Kops, was awarded a scholarship sponsored by WHS Alumni Class of 1971. The scholarship was dedicated for a graduate pursuing a nursing or medical field degree.
Daniel Mildenstein was awarded a WHS general scholarship for a graduate attending Frederick Community College.
Elizabeth Grace Miller was awarded a scholarship, sponsored in memory of Warren Main, Class of 1964.
Maggie Molnar and Jacob Montgomery were each awarded a William Talley memorial scholarship dedicated to a student who excelled in sports. William Talley was a physical education teacher at WHS for many years.
Shelby Ott, was awarded a scholarship in memory of Josephine Gilbert, an English teacher for many years at WHS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.