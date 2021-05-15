Walkersville High School boys’ lacrosse team went door-to-door last week in Dearbought — a community just north of their home field — distributing flyers and empty bags.
When they returned to collect those bags Saturday, they were full. By that afternoon, the team had gathered hundreds of dollars worth of hygiene products to benefit homeless students in Frederick County.
“With sports, we can get almost too fixated and caught up in competition,” said head coach Randolph Clark. “You should just learn to spread love and learn to give back to your community.’’
The donations will go to the Student Homeless Initiative Partnership of Frederick County (SHIP). According to its website, the group formed in 2013 after the community came together to provide for a middle school boy experiencing homelessness and in need of shoes as winter was approaching.
Community members soon learned, though, that the boy was only one of more than 600 students without housing across the county. Sixty-one of the county’s 66 public schools had at least one student experiencing homelessness during the 2019-20 academic year, according to SHIP.
Players said the donation drive was a rewarding process.
“Our whole team — we’re thankful enough to have a roof over our head and proper hygiene supplies,” said team captain Blake Shoemaker. “When someone’s in need, you don’t always know.”
Though the team is working with a smaller roster this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Shoemaker said they’re a tighter-knit group than ever.
Since Clark joined the program in 2017, he’s emphasized community service and involvement to his players, he said. And even though the boys are sometimes reluctant to wake up early on a weekend for volunteer events, he says they’ve learned to see the value in what they’re doing.
“Once they’re here, whenever we’re doing this, I see the change in many of them,” Clark said. “They want to make a difference.”
The team has also worked to collect boxed macaroni and cheese at every home game this season for Blessings in a Backpack, which provides weekend meals to children who rely on school lunches, said Sonya Shoemaker, one of the team’s community service coordinators.
“Being able to integrate community service into lacrosse sets up a fundamental principle that giving back is a really important pillar to life,” said senior player Vineet Ravichandran.
