Weis Markets has completed the remodel and upgrade of three of its stores in Frederick.
“These updated stores offer our Frederick customers improved variety, service and convenience,” said Ron Bonacci, vice president of advertising and marketing. “We are proud to enhance our shopping experience and continue to invest in the communities we service.”
The Old Camp Road/U.S. 40 store has an expanded pharmacy and frozen department, an expanded organic and natural products section, new self-checkout lanes and new decor. A six-pump fuel center is planned and will adjoin the store.
The Thomas Johnson Drive store also has an expanded pharmacy, upgraded bakery and deli, an improved natural and organics section, and new decor.
At the Spring Ridge Parkway store, improvements include an expanded pharmacy, deli/food service, frozen and dairy departments, self-checkout lanes and new decor.
During the celebration, Weis Markets representatives presented $500 each to Celebree School, Frederick City Food Bank, Frederick County Animal Control, Gov. Thomas Johnson High School, Independent Hose Co., Junior Fire Co. No. 2, Frederick Rescue Mission, United Steam Fire Co. and Way Station.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.