This year, the youth conservation program, Wildlife Leadership Academy awarded five teens their Ralph Abele Excellence in Outreach Award which includes a $500 college scholarship. Wildlife Leadership Academy is a year-round program for high-school age youth that begins with rigorous summer field schools that focus on wildlife/fisheries biology and conservation as well as leadership skills development. Following the field schools, students are mentored through the following year to serve as Conservation Ambassadors giving back to their communities through education, service, media engagement, creative arts and outdoor mentorship.

The awardees each attended a 2022 Academy field school, taking their role as a Conservation Ambassador to heart going above and beyond to make an impact in their community into the next year. Awardees include Mary Grant of Chester County (Bucktails field school); Kaela Still of Lebanon County (Bass field school); Joanna Genemans of Frederick County, Maryland (Brookies field school); Stephen Polizzi of Lancaster County (Gobblers field school), and Lizzy Bywaters of Montgomery County (Ursids Field School). Together the awarded students dedicated 580 hours to their community and connected with over 1,800 citizens.

