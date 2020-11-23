Safe Kids Frederick County encouraged families to join with local school children, parents, Frederick County Public School staff, the state of Maryland, and local leaders in the month of October to raise awareness about pedestrian safety and to encourage the creation of safe walking and biking environments. More than 250,000 children across the United States participate in International Walk to School Day to learn how to walk safely in partnership with FedEx Corp, and Safe Kids Frederick County is excited to announce the winners!
Middletown Elementary School had the highest number of bingos. In total, 56 students and teachers participated from over 26 schools, including homeschoolers. These 56 students and teachers accumulated 182 bingos. Six individuals won as well, with two winners tying for first place and three winners tying for third place. Prizes for the winners include gift bags of pedestrian safety gadgets.
“We had a great turnout for our contest, this year. Parents, teachers and students participated in this fun activity where Frederick County was hard at work to get active and promote pedestrian safety, during the month of October. We had great feedback and look forward to incorporating this in the future,” said Jessica Dayal, the Safe Kids Frederick County coordinator. “Every day, more than 40 children get hit by a car in the United States. This was a great way to bring together the community and practice safety all together.”
For more information on the Frederick Walking Scholars Contest, visit https://health.frederickcountymd.gov/FrederickGetsActiveSafely. To learn more about Safe Kids Frederick County, visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/safekids.
