In June, Steve Ott retired from Woodsboro Bank after more than 23 years and more than 40 years in the banking industry. Since joining Woodsboro Bank, he was been the branch manager of the Thurmont Branch and for many years he oversaw all branch operations.
Angie Simmons transited to branch manager of its Thurmont Branch. Simmons has 10 years of banking experience joining the Bank in 2011 with her experience in the branch channel beginning at the Thurmont Branch until she was promoted to branch manager of the U.S. 40 branch in 2019.
She received her Associate Degree in Business Administration at Frederick Community College and is a graduate of the Maryland Bankers Association’s Emerging Leaders Program. She is the volunteer and impact chair for the United Way’s Emerging Leaders United. Simmons is co-chair of the Bank’s United Way workplace campaign and a volunteer for United Way’s VITA program and sat on the board of the Golden Mile Alliance.
Kenny McDonald has been promoted to branch manager of the U.S. 40 Branch. McDonald has over 25 years of experience in client service industries with 17 years in the banking industry. He joined Woodsboro Bank in 2018. During his banking career, McDonald has held positions as a branch associate, customer service representative, loan operations specialist, lender and branch manager. Most recently, he was a relationship banker at the Monocacy Branch.
McDonald is active with the BNI Downtown Connectors and recently joined the board of the Golden Mile Alliance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. No vulgar, racist, sexist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, not personal attacks or ad hominem criticisms.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Be civil. Don't threaten. Don't lie. Don't bait. Don't degrade others.
No trolling. Stay on topic.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
No deceptive names. Apparently misleading usernames are not allowed.
Say it once. No repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link for abusive posts.