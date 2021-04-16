Before the 2021 General Assembly ended Monday, local delegates and senators scrambled to get any bills they could to Gov. Larry Hogan’s desk (R) in the closing days of session.
This came in a year where the coronavirus pandemic presented numerous logistical challenges to lawmaking, including limited in-person conversations and remodeled work rooms.
Here’s a look at how some bills fared and their impact on Frederick County.
Sports wagering
Implementing sports betting was one of the most important issues this session, and lawmakers were able to finalize a plan on the last day.
Frederick County has one off-track betting site that benefits from the legislation: Long Shot’s in the Clarion Inn and conference center near Interstate 270, Md. 85 and the Francis Scott Key Mall.
Alyse Cohen, owner of Long Shot’s, told lawmakers during session she would be interested in both a mobile and retail license to begin offering sports betting.
Long Shot’s would likely apply for a B-1 license, which initially costs $250,000. Mobile licenses cost $500,000. The licenses would allow Long Shot’s to provide sports betting at their business and online via an app on a smartphone or other device.
Tax revenue raised from sports wagering is going to be used to pay for the Kirwan education bill, which touches on everything from career training for students to higher teacher pay and universal pre-K, among other topics. A preliminary fiscal note from the Department of Legislative Services estimated sports betting would raise $18.2 million in the first year.
Teleworking
Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick) led the effort in drafting a teleworking bill that would require businesses to create telework policies and create a state office to distribute grants to help businesses upgrade their infrastructure to allow teleworking.
Krimm wrote in a text message Tuesday she was “proud” of the work and collaboration with other delegates for their work.
One of those members was Del. Pat Young (D-Baltimore County), who worked extensively on the bill as a fellow member of the Appropriations Committee.
Young said he appreciates the fact the bill will hopefully lead to fewer cars on the road, which is good for the environment and helps Washington, D.C., and Baltimore area commuters.
His efforts helped amend the bill to only require businesses to adopt teleworking plans, but not necessarily implement them. It also set up the state office to provide roughly $1 million in grants to assist businesses.
“I would hope the passage of the bill would spur folks to be putting what they’re doing on paper,” Young said. “There’s no reason when it comes to when someone is sick or something, you know, they can be effective working from home … people can be even more effective when they’re given the ability to work from home, in the right situation.”
Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) was one of 22 “no” votes in the House of Delegates. He said he typically votes against bills that grow government and have significant fiscal notes, especially when there is some sort of mandate on businesses or local jurisdictions.
“I always prefer the carrot and not the stick when it comes to government,” Pippy said. “I’m all for some of these great ideas to solve complex problems, but it all comes down to cost … I would prefer existing government employees and existing offices working harder, quite frankly.”
BOE special elections
One bill that did not make it to Hogan was the product of County Councilman Steve McKay (R) and County Executive Jan Gardner (D). It was aimed at creating a special elections process for the Board of Education in Frederick County.
If a seat were to become vacant, the bill proposed using current gubernatorial and general election cycles to help fill the seat. Essentially, the vacancy would have to occur in the first year of a member’s term, per state election filing deadlines. Currently, the seat is filled after a process involving both the county executive and County Council. The proposal would have put the decision in the hands of voters.
Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick), chair of the Frederick County delegation, said the bill was held up because Del. Alonzo Washington (D-Prince George’s), chair of the education subcommittee with Ways and Means, was concerned about its possible implications statewide.
It will be important for the delegation to vote on the bill and move it quickly next session, Lewis Young said.
McKay said he was frustrated the bill didn’t pass, yet he added he would try to speak with Washington in the interim to try to alleviate any concerns the delegate might have. There is no precedent it would set since some other jurisdictions already use special elections for their Board of Education, he said.
“I don’t mind working through the long term ... hopefully, the third time is the charm,” McKay said of getting the bill through in 2022.
Medical cannabis/firearms
For years, Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) has drafted a bill to allow those who have a medical marijuana license to apply for and possess a firearm.
It’s flown through the Senate but died in the House each time — and 2021 was no different. The bill did get through the House Judiciary Committee after being heavily amended, but it never reached the House floor for a vote.
Hough has said multiple times the House has not supported his legislation because many delegates see it as increasing access to firearms, but he argues it fixes a contradiction between state and federal law.
Business property tax relief
Del. Ken Kerr (R-Frederick) was able to provide some property tax relief for businesses statewide. Frederick County, the city of Frederick and other jurisdictions statewide can set property tax credits due to the state of emergency during the coronavirus pandemic.
The bill, if signed by Hogan, would apply to taxes after June 30 of this year.
