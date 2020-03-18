ANNAPOLIS — As state lawmakers were beginning the final day of a shortened General Assembly, Del. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) was spending a quiet moment in his office Wednesday morning finishing some legislative work.
Pippy, like his fellow legislators, was sprinting to the finish because of a global pandemic that had caused state leadership to move sine die — the end of session — up from April 6 to Wednesday. But even as activity in the state's capital was finishing, much of their work was just beginning, he said.
"Everything we do down here is for the folks back home," Pippy said. "And right now, they’re going to need leadership more than they ever needed it."
But even with the coronavirus outbreak looming over Marylanders' lives, and fewer people roaming the Senate and House office buildings and statehouse, some activities remained the same.
In the morning, construction crews continued improvement work along Bladen Street and Lawyers' Mall outside the statehouse steps. That work had been a constant scene through the session.
Lawmakers debated — with emotions running high at many points — the merits of legislation Wednesday, from taxation of digital goods and services to whether the legislative branch should have the power to move money around in the bovernor's budget.
Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) said while the last week of legislative work felt similar to sine die in past sessions, the length of time of high-paced activity was prolonged.
He added he had spent much of the last seven days voting on the floor and in committee, with a focus on priority legislation.
"Sine die and the last couple days are always hectic," he said. "I guess what was hectic [this year] was it was a week of it, so it was almost a week of sine die."
Lawmakers rushed to approve a capital and operating budget, the only action that is mandated by the state constitution. Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick), who sits on the House Appropriations Committee, said she and her colleagues were moving at "breakneck speed" to increase the state's fund balance by a little more than $100 million to help Gov. Larry Hogan (R) combat the coronavirus.
Ultimately, Krimm said being flexible and working with others was paramount in the final days of the session.
"You just have to be very flexible, and in an environment like this, you try to do the best you can," Krimm said. "And call on your friends. I have some friends over on the Senate, and of course I have some friends on my committee that have assisted me, and that means the world to me."
One area that raised debate among lawmakers was video and audio streaming difficulties on the House and Senate floor — heightened by the fact that the statehouse and House and Senate buildings were closed to the public because of coronavirus concerns.
Right before the House convened for its last session before sine die, Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick) said he had also heard those concerns.
"It’s disappointing that we did have to shut the public out of the process here in these final few days," he said. "That’s regrettable and unfortunate, but as I said, we’re doing the best we can to get the right things done under these extraordinary circumstances."
Even as lawmakers were wrapping up that work, Pippy — perhaps along with his colleagues in the Senate and House — couldn't help but think of the days ahead outside of Annapolis.
If the body reconvenes in the last week of May — a target previously set by legislative leaders — Marylanders still face uncertainty about employment, the economy, and their income and savings accounts, Pippy said.
"We're leaving today, but we’re going home to great uncertainty," he said. "Annapolis is not reality. ... Annapolis is kind of a bubble, but the real world is outside of Annapolis. That’s where my concern is."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.