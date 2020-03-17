ANNAPOLIS — A plastic bag ban that recently passed the House of Delegates won’t affect Maryland farms and orchards, thanks to an amendment by Del. Dan Cox.
Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) introduced the amendment last week to House Bill 209, which would have prohibited grocery and similar stores from giving out plastic bags at the point of sale.
Cox voted against the entire bill, but his amendment — exempting farms and orchards that give out plastic bags for produce — passed unanimously before the final vote on the bill.
Farmers in Frederick County said earlier this year that a ban on plastic bags would make doing business more difficult, Cox said.
“They said, ‘If we use paper only or boxes, they get soaked when you’re picking apples or you’re putting in produce, and they’ll fall through, so we need plastic, or at least plastic liner,’” he said.
It’s unclear what the fate of the overall bill will be, as the General Assembly will adjourn early due to coronavirus concerns. But a few local farmers were supportive of Cox’s efforts.
Sam Roop, president of the Frederick County Farm Bureau, pointed to Lisa Gaver as leading the effort locally to get some exemption for farms and orchards.
Gaver, co-owner of Gaver Farms in New Market, was happy to hear Cox’s amendment passed in the House of Delegates.
Depending on what produce is picked and placed in bags, cornstarch or paper can be less durable, she said.
“With all the farms like us ... we’re selling food, and the bag either has to be sterile or brand-new,” Gaver said, referring to USDA guidelines. “I use the reusable grocery bags whenever I can ... but I can’t take the chance if I go to the grocery store and I [get] meat in there.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Engage ideas. This forum is for the exchange of ideas, insights and experiences, not personal attacks. Ad hominem criticisms are not allowed. Focus on ideas instead.
TURN OFF CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
No trolls. Off-topic comments and comments that bait others are not allowed.
No spamming. This is not the place to sell miracle cures.
Say it once. No repeat or repetitive posts, please.
Help us. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.