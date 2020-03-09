Del. Dan Cox is monitoring his health, but is not concerned after attending a conference late last month with an attendee who has since been diagnosed with the new coronavirus.
Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) said he attended the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Fort Washington on Saturday, Feb. 29. News outlets have reported that one of its attendees, Matt Schlapp, chairman of the American Conservative Union, was in contact with all of its attendees after he had contact with someone now diagnosed with the virus.
The person diagnosed attended the conference on a different day than Cox, Cox said. He said he briefly interacted with Schlapp and that he has been healthy since then.
CPAC organizers have notified all of the conference’s attendees about the person diagnosed, Cox said.
“I think it’s completely of no concern ... and yet, like the entire country, we are being cautious,” Cox said.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) have self-quarantined after having contact with the person diagnosed.
“Obviously, if anything significant were to develop, I would self-quarantine, but I don’t anticipate that,” Cox said, noting he didn’t have contact with the person diagnosed and had only brief contact with Schlapp.
He said he always keeps tabs on his health in the winter.
“My wife makes sure I drink lots of vitamin C drinks,” he said with a laugh. “But obviously, I certainly would make sure, because of the general state of the country, that we’re being cautious.”
