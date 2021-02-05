Frederick County delegation members voted Friday to support a proposal from Sen. Michael Hough that would call on the Maryland State Lottery and Gaming Control Commission to issue a sports and event wagering license to Long Shot’s in Frederick.
The bill sparked considerable discussion at the weekly delegation hearing, but Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) held firm that if the delegation wouldn’t stand up for the only off-track betting business countywide, it would be difficult for Long Shot’s to be included in a wider bill introduced this year, which aims to implement sports wagering statewide.
Voters overwhelmingly approved the statewide measure at last year’s election. Now, it’s up to lawmakers to draft corresponding legislation to figure out licensing and other logistics. Hough’s local bill was supported in a 5-3 vote.
Hough said multiple times during Friday’s meeting that if the delegation didn’t support his bill, the county would lose tax revenue to locations out of state like Charles Town and Gettysburg. The revenue from sports wagering would mostly be allocated for public education and other needs.
Del. Carol Krimm (D-Frederick) urged Hough and colleagues to wait until after the bill hearing on House Speaker Adrienne Jones’ bill, which sets up the mechanisms for state wagering statewide. Sen. Ron Young (D-Frederick) also called on colleagues to wait, indicating there was another business that might apply for a sports wagering license.
But Dels. Jesse Pippy (R-Frederick and Carroll) and Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) agreed it was important for the delegation to indicate support for Long Shot’s by supporting Hough’s bill, no matter its fate in the larger legislative arena.
“If we don’t demonstrate that kind of support for our own businesses, that can get lost in the state discussion,” Cox said. “This is about making Frederick County’s voice known that we care about our businesses and that the tax revenue should really be local.”
Hough, Pippy, Cox, Del. Barrie Ciliberti (R-Frederick and Carroll) and Del. Ken Kerr (D-Frederick) voted in support. Del. Karen Lewis Young (D-Frederick), chair of the delegation, voted against alongside Sens. Young and Krimm.
Hough also introduced a bill to allow municipalities countywide to establish a local tax credit for businesses, but that was tabled after Joy Schaefer, government affairs director in County Executive Jan Gardner’s office, said county staff would like to review the bill and its impact on local communities.
Schaefer said county staff often help with administrative work for the tax credits for smaller towns. Sen. Young added many towns have the ability to implement the tax credits without a state law being enacted.
Vaccine update
County and state elected leaders hope the coronavirus vaccine rollout will improve in coming weeks. They pointed to limited supply and confusion between private and public sector distribution as obstacles moving forward.
Gardner (D) briefly updated delegation members Friday. Supply continues to be an issue, she said, but the county was able to vaccinate hundreds of teachers last week.
U.S. Rep. David Trone (D-Md.-6th) was blunt about vaccine rollout, calling on Gov. Larry Hogan (R) and others to improve distribution.
“It’s a business problem, and they had six months to prepare for it … and they weren’t prepared for it, which is unacceptable, because lives are at stake,” Trone said.
Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Md.) did, however, note that former President Donald Trump (R) did little to assist states when the vaccines were first approved.
“There was no plan under President Trump … he basically said, ‘Drop it on the doorsteps of the states, and let them deal with it,’” Cardin said.
Trone and Cardin said they are working with President Joe Biden (D) to build a more unified network so vaccines are distributed fairly and quickly.
