ANNAPOLIS — Lawmakers in Annapolis passed legislation Wednesday adding digital taxation as a measure to help pay to combat the coronavirus epidemic and for a massive K-12 education overhaul, known as the Kirwan plan.
The digital taxation was part of several bills. House Bill 932, introduced by Del. Marc Korman (D-Montgomery), required that digital goods and services, such as streaming music, e-books and video games, be taxed at the same rate as similar physical products.
Republicans argued on Wednesday that the General Assembly shouldn't add taxes during the coronavirus outbreak and it would be another burden on working families. Democrats said that adding a digital tax would create a fairer business environment between those who sell physical products and face taxation, versus digital products who currently don't face a tax.
The bill passed its final reading by a tally of 89-45, with an additional delegate excusing himself from the vote.
State legislators also passed House Bill 732, a bill that placed added taxes on cigarettes and smoking devices and also added an amendment that taxes digital advertising revenue for businesses statewide.
House Majority Leader Eric Luedtke (D-Montgomery) said the bill is estimated to raise a little more than $340 million in added revenue over the next several years. Republican leaders in the House, however — including Del. Dan Cox (R-Frederick and Carroll) — said they were concerned that the digital tax provision was unconstitutional and would be struck down in the courts.
Funds generated from the bill for fiscal 2021 would be used to address concerns associated with the coronavirus pandemic. It passed in an 88-47 vote.
Both bills head to Gov. Larry Hogan's (R) desk for a signature, as the House and Senate adjourned sine die Wednesday at 5 p.m.
