ANNAPOLIS — Del. Lesley Lopez became a victim Thursday night of exactly the kind of harassment that she’s trying to put a stop to — getting unwanted sexual images through online platforms.

Lopez, D-Montgomery, is the chief sponsor of HB 600, which would create a task force to determine the best way to prevent and respond to “nonconsensual sexual imagery” sent online. Lopez had finished the Judiciary Committee hearing on her bill when she was confronted with a direct message through Twitter of a man exposing himself to her. She reported the message to House Sergeant-at-Arms Robert Parham, who is also a trooper with the Maryland State Police.

