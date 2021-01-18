ANNAPOLIS — On the first day of the 2021 General Assembly, Sen. Michael Hough (R-Frederick and Carroll) stood up in his plexiglass pod at his Senate chamber desk, addressing his colleagues for the first time this session.
Just a week earlier, while working as West Virginia Congressman Alex Mooney's (R) chief of staff, Hough had been locked down in the Rayburn House Office building as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol.
It's a tense time politically, but Hough, who was elected as Senate Minority Whip last fall, wanted to set the tone of bipartisanship—and he thanked Senate President Bill Ferguson (D) and other Democrats for working on a rule change, which limits the number of bills senators can introduce each year.
In a roughly 40-minute interview in his new Annapolis office—decorated with political mementos and pens Gov. Larry Hogan (R) has used to sign some of his past legislation into law—Hough talked about the importance of working across the aisle, referencing the history of how Annapolis' statehouse served as the backdrop for the country's first peaceful transfer of power.
George Washington resigned his military commission in 1783, handing power to the U.S. Congress. For Hough, that history is an important guide for his party and lawmakers today.
"I just think it’s incumbent on all of us, especially Republicans, to reject what happened down there completely," Hough said of the storming of the capitol. "And then we need to, as state leaders, set the example of how to work together, and to set the tone, because this statehouse is where the transition of peaceful power began."
Hough, who lives in Brunswick, is joined by Sen. Bryan Simonaire, the new minority leader, as the Republican leadership in the General Assembly's upper chamber this year. Many politicos have pegged the two as more conservative than their predecessors—former Minority Leader Sen. J.B. Jennings (R-Baltimore and Harford) and Minority Whip Sen. Stephen Hersey (R-Upper Shore).
Ferguson told the News-Post that assessment is probably fair when you look at voting records. But he was quick to commend Hough for striking a bipartisan tone on the first legislative day of 2021.
They both said they'll disagree on some issues—such is the life of politicians. But there is a proper way to disagree, they added.
"He really took the bull by the horns to make it clear: It’s one thing to have a different idea about policy and how to achieve something, it’s another thing to support an insurrection," Ferguson said about Hough's speech. "We cannot use somebody’s political party to demonize them, and that is a universal statement."
Looking ahead to session
Entering his 11th year as an elected official in Annapolis, Hough believes he's learned some valuable skills, especially being in the minority party.
One of them is knowing when to speak up on the Senate floor. Sometimes, getting up to argue one bill won't have as much of an impact versus another, even if you think your argument is sound, he said.
"I used to listen in this office and listen on the squawk box and listen to these debates and watch them on the floor," Hough said of when he served as an aide in Annapolis in the early 2000s. "Sometimes you have to know when to pick your spots, and keep your powder dry. Sometimes you think, if I get up on this bill, I may be right in my points, but it’s not going to resonate with the majority party."
That skill is something that Simonaire has seen in his time working with Hough on the Senate floor. He views him as a talented communicator, one who makes the most of debating legislation in the chamber.
A lot of that, Simonaire said, is because Hough cares about public policy.
"Sometimes politicians get out there and they want to make an argument for political points, but Mike is really looking at the policy," the minority leader said. "A lot of the Democrats, to be honest, are not thrilled when he gets up because he usually has a pretty good argument to make."
That's something leaders in the majority party appreciate.
"We may come down in different places on what is the best way to achieve an end," Ferguson said. "But I always think he’s arguing the idea. Mike is very clear it’s not some philosophical bent, he often argues the policy directly, which I appreciate and makes all of us on the Democratic side make sure we hone our own thoughts."
Sen. Nancy King (D-Montgomery), the majority leader, agreed. There's a personal connection between the two of them, too. Hough went to Watkins Mill High School, which is in King's district—and she, as a school board member at the time, signed Hough's diploma.
The two have a good working relationship, King and Hough said.
"I find when I’m having a conversation with Mike, we can agree to disagree," King said. "My goal is to be able to work with him and leave the partisan stuff on the side."
Hough will have a busier workload, he said, because of all the additional committees and meetings he will have this session. As a leader of the minority party, he will also continue working with his colleagues to ensure no Democratic bills he views as bad slip through.
That started, in part, in 2019 when Hough took Ferguson—who had recently been elected as Senate President, on a walking tour of Brunswick.
Hough's district, with rural areas, rolling farmland and many small towns, is vastly different than Ferguson's, which consists of the inner harbor in Baltimore. But Ferguson said several issues— including economic development, transportation and infrastructure—apply to both.
The new minority whip hopes he can use his elevated profile to highlight those issues in rural Frederick County, and even west of his district.
"When you get into western Maryland, especially when you get further out of Frederick County and you really get into Appalachian parts, you’re talking about some people who are very poor," Hough said. "And unlike [in] Baltimore city [where] if you’re very poor, you’re in close proximity to services and help."
That's why it's important for state leaders like Ferguson to see various parts of the state, he added.
"I think a lot of the time, if you’re from Baltimore city like him, you think that this blight or a lot of these problems are confined to these urban areas," Hough said. "But no, western Maryland has a lot of poverty and areas that are in dire need of economic redevelopment."
